    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3 [Image 1 of 7]

    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Smith, 354th Fighter Wing flight safety non-commissioned officer, displays a bump cap prototype Aug. 24, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The bump cap, a thin plastic covering designed to fit inside authorized baseball-style tactical caps, aids in keeping maintainers safe from head injuries during the performance of their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

