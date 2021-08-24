Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3

Scott Coerver, U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife biologist, surveys the flightline for wildlife activity Aug. 24, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. With an average of 210 take-offs a day occurring during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3, the work Coerver performs as a member of the U.S. Air Force’s Bird/wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard program ensures the flightline remains clear of wildlife that could prove hazardous to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

