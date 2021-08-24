Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3 [Image 6 of 7]

    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Scott Coerver, U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife biologist, surveys the flightline for wildlife activity Aug. 24, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. With an average of 210 take-offs a day occurring during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3, the work Coerver performs as a member of the U.S. Air Force’s Bird/wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard program ensures the flightline remains clear of wildlife that could prove hazardous to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 19:07
    Photo ID: 6800860
    VIRIN: 210824-F-VG042-1039
    Resolution: 4849x3233
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Red Flag
    RFA
    RedFlag
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF

