Scott Coerver, U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife biologist, surveys the flightline for wildlife activity Aug. 24, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. As a member of the U.S. Air Force’s Bird/wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard program, Coerver routinely inspects the flightline to redirect wildlife that may present a hazard to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6800852
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-VG042-1030
|Resolution:
|7388x4926
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT