    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3 [Image 3 of 7]

    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Randall Vander Woude, 354th Fighter Wing flight safety non-commissioned officer, left, speaks with Airman 1st Class Ozziel Robles, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, in front of an F-35A Lightning II aircraft Aug. 24, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The F-35, able to measure flight parameters from pilot actions to the amount of oxygen breathed in by pilots, represents the next step in aircraft safety, significantly aiding safety professionals like Vander Woude in their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 19:07
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

