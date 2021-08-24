Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Randall Vander Woude, 354th Fighter Wing flight safety non-commissioned officer, left, speaks with Airman 1st Class Ozziel Robles, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, in front of an F-35A Lightning II aircraft Aug. 24, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The F-35, able to measure flight parameters from pilot actions to the amount of oxygen breathed in by pilots, represents the next step in aircraft safety, significantly aiding safety professionals like Vander Woude in their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

