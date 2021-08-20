USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band rehearses with the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine (NPO) and the British Army Band Colchester (BABC) in front of Kyiv Independence Square, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. The USAFE Band was part of a multinational formation in conjunction with the NPO and the BABC in preparation for Ukraine’s Independence Day parade on Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

