Lt. Col. Maksym Husak, National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine (NPO) deputy commander and conductor, directs a musical performance at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. Lt. Col. Husak conducted a multinational formation consisting of the NPO, the British Army Band Colchester and the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band in preparation for Ukraine’s Independence Day parade on Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 02:40 Photo ID: 6798012 VIRIN: 210820-F-ZB805-0586 Resolution: 3863x2759 Size: 4.17 MB Location: KYIV, UA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.