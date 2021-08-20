A member of the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine (NPO) plays the trumpet during rehearsal at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. The NPO played alongside the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band and the British Army Band Colchester in preparation for Ukraine’s Independence Day parade on Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 02:41
|Photo ID:
|6798018
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-ZB805-0911
|Resolution:
|4387x2925
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|KYIV, UA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT