U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cristina M. Moore Urrutia (middle left), U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band commander, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Erickson (middle right), U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band drum major, take a photo with members of the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. The USAFE Band rehearsed with the NPO and the British Army Band Colchester in preparation for Ukraine’s Independence Day parade on Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 02:40 Photo ID: 6798015 VIRIN: 210820-F-ZB805-0672 Resolution: 4167x2778 Size: 5.28 MB Location: KYIV, UA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.