A Ukrainian translator speaks with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cristina M. Moore Urrutia, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band commander, during band rehearsals at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. The USAFE Band rehearsed with the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine and the British Army Band Colchester in preparation for Ukraine’s Independence Day parade on Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 02:40 Photo ID: 6798014 VIRIN: 210820-F-ZB805-0670 Resolution: 4189x2790 Size: 5.07 MB Location: KYIV, UA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.