A member of the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine (NPO) laughs with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tim Stombaugh, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band percussionist, during rehearsals at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. The USAFE Band rehearsed with the NPO and the British Army Band Colchester in preparation for Ukraine’s Independence Day parade on Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 02:40 Photo ID: 6798016 VIRIN: 210820-F-ZB805-0775 Resolution: 3675x2625 Size: 4.21 MB Location: KYIV, UA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.