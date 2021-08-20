Lt. Col. Maksym Husak, National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine (NPO) deputy commander and conductor, salutes during the Ukraine national anthem at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. Lt. Col. Husak conducted a multinational formation consisting of the NPO, the British Army Band Colchester and the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band in preparation for Ukraine’s Independence Day parade on Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
This work, USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
