Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine [Image 4 of 9]

    USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine

    KYIV, UKRAINE

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band rehearses with the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine (NPO) and the British Army Band Colchester in preparation for Ukraine’s Independence Day parade at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. The multinational band was conducted by Lt. Col. Maksym Husak, NPO deputy commander and conductor, during their performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 02:40
    Photo ID: 6798013
    VIRIN: 210820-F-ZB805-0618
    Resolution: 4263x2842
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: KYIV, UA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine
    USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine
    USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine
    USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine
    USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine
    USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine
    USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine
    USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine
    USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE Band
    Ukraine
    Ukraine Independence Day
    Partnership Strong
    SlavaUkraini
    Ukraine 30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT