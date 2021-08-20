The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band rehearses with the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine (NPO) and the British Army Band Colchester in preparation for Ukraine’s Independence Day parade at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. The multinational band was conducted by Lt. Col. Maksym Husak, NPO deputy commander and conductor, during their performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 02:40 Photo ID: 6798013 VIRIN: 210820-F-ZB805-0618 Resolution: 4263x2842 Size: 5.1 MB Location: KYIV, UA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.