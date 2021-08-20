The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band rehearses with the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine (NPO) and the British Army Band Colchester in preparation for Ukraine’s Independence Day parade at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. The multinational band was conducted by Lt. Col. Maksym Husak, NPO deputy commander and conductor, during their performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 02:40
|Photo ID:
|6798013
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-ZB805-0618
|Resolution:
|4263x2842
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|KYIV, UA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE Band performs alongside the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
