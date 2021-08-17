SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, left, has a discussion with U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Col. Daniel Dobbels, 15th Wing commander, during his visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 17, 2021. Kendall met with Airmen and discussed key defense priorities such as ensuring accountable leadership, building resilience and readiness, modernizing the force through innovation, and success through teamwork alongside allies and partners, all of which contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

