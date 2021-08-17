Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight' [Image 7 of 10]

    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, left, has a discussion with U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Col. Daniel Dobbels, 15th Wing commander, during his visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 17, 2021. Kendall met with Airmen and discussed key defense priorities such as ensuring accountable leadership, building resilience and readiness, modernizing the force through innovation, and success through teamwork alongside allies and partners, all of which contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    SECAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    Frank Kendall

