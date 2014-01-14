Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight' [Image 2 of 10]

    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force senior leaders from Pacific Air Forces and the 15th Wing render a salute during the arrival of Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 16, 2021. Kendall directs the Department of the Air Force’s annual budget exceeding $173 billion, provides Air and Space forces to combatant commanders for global military operations, and is accountable for the welfare of nearly 700,000 active duty, Guard, Reserve, and civilian Airmen and Guardians and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2014
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 23:30
    Photo ID: 6794928
    VIRIN: 210816-F-RE693-050
    Resolution: 6880x4168
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight' [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'
    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'
    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'
    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'
    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'
    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'
    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'
    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'
    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'
    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIRMEN
    PACAF
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    USAF
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT