U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces command chief, left, shakes hands to greet Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall alongside Gen. Ken Wilsbach, PACAF commander, upon Kendall’s arrival to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 16, 2021. During the visit Kendall emphasized the importance of diversity and inclusion, innovation, Airmen readiness, and embracing U.S. relationships with allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2014 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 23:30 Photo ID: 6794930 VIRIN: 210816-F-RE693-0094 Resolution: 3981x2667 Size: 2.33 MB Location: AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight' [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.