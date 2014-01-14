U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, left, greets Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall upon his arrival to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 16, 2021. During his visit, Kendall met with Airmen and Guardian to discuss his top priorities for the air component in the region. Among these includes PACAF’s effort to help the U.S. build interoperability with ally and partner nations, while simultaneously deterring hostile action from regional adversaries, in order to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2014
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 23:30
|Photo ID:
|6794929
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-RE693-0085
|Resolution:
|3590x2182
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight' [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'
LEAVE A COMMENT