    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight' [Image 3 of 10]

    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, left, greets Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall upon his arrival to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 16, 2021. During his visit, Kendall met with Airmen and Guardian to discuss his top priorities for the air component in the region. Among these includes PACAF’s effort to help the U.S. build interoperability with ally and partner nations, while simultaneously deterring hostile action from regional adversaries, in order to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2014
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021
    Location: AL, US
    AIRMEN
    PACAF
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    USAF
    USINDOPACOM

