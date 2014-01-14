A C-40 B/C taxis on the flightline while transporting Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 16, 2021. During the visit, Kendall emphasized his top priorities for Airmen and communicated the way forward to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2014
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 23:29
|Photo ID:
|6794927
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-RE693-0013
|Resolution:
|6891x3658
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight' [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'
LEAVE A COMMENT