A C-40 B/C taxis on the flightline while transporting Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 16, 2021. During the visit, Kendall emphasized his top priorities for Airmen and communicated the way forward to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2014 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 23:29 Photo ID: 6794927 VIRIN: 210816-F-RE693-0013 Resolution: 6891x3658 Size: 1.95 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight' [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.