    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight' [Image 6 of 10]

    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'

    01.14.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sheronne King, 15th Wing command chief, left, greets Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, alongside Col. Daniel Dobbels, 15th Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, PACAF command chief, and Gen. Ken Wilsbach, PACAF commander, upon Kendall’s arrival to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 16, 2021. During his visit, Kendall met a wide range of Airmen from various units while emphasizing the importance of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region by building readiness, lethality, and resilience alongside allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    This work, SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight' [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AIRMEN
    PACAF
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    USAF
    USINDOPACOM

