SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall shares his vision with Airmen during a town hall at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 17, 2021. Kendall visited the base to meet Airmen and Guardians and discuss activities aimed at enhancing interoperability with allies and partners to ensure peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

