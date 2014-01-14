Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'

    SECAF visits PACAF, emphasizes 'one team, one fight'

    01.14.2014

    U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Dobbels, 15th Wing commander, left, greets Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, alongside Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, upon Kendall’s arrival to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 16, 2021. Kendall met with Airmen and Guardians and discussed key defense priorities such as ensuring accountable leadership, building resilience and readiness, modernizing the force through innovation, and success through teamwork alongside allies and partners, all of which contributes to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2014
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021
