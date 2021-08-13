U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Drizzt Cox, 17th Training Support Squadron network technician, and Maj. Joseph Newman, 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, perform a two-man gurney carry during the Expeditionary Readiness Training on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 13, 2021. Airmen were trained on the fundamentals of self-aid buddy care and a variety of combated-related wounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 11:45 Photo ID: 6787995 VIRIN: 210813-F-SN616-1358 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.36 MB Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.