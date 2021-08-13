U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mike Lowry, 315th Training Squadron instructor, dons a gas mask during the Expeditionary Readiness Training exercise on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 13, 2021. Throughout the week, Airmen were trained on the fundamentals of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense, combat arms proficiency, self-aid buddy care, and the Law of Armed Conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 11:44
|Photo ID:
|6787988
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-SN616-1110
|Resolution:
|6698x4470
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training
