U.S. Air Force 17th Training Wing members shoot paintballs at opposition forces during the Expeditionary Readiness Training exercise on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 13, 2021. Throughout the week, members trained and developed essential expeditionary skills to build a lethal and ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 11:45
|Photo ID:
|6787994
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-SN616-1316
|Resolution:
|6211x4145
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training
