U.S. Air Force 17th Training Wing members train with non-lethal weapons during the Expeditionary Readiness Training exercise on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 13, 2021. ERT members participated in a simulated combat scenario to utilize all of the skills they acquired throughout the week in a capstone exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 11:45
|Photo ID:
|6787993
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-SN616-1298
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training
