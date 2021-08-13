Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron conducted an Expeditionary Readiness Training exercise on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 9-13.



The 17th LRS selected six Airmen for a five-day training day to perform in numerous scenarios. These scenarios were used to develop and test their skills on subjects learned during the exercise.



“The goal of ERT is to train our Airmen on critical expeditionary skills and develop an aggressive warfighter mindset, which increases lethality and effectiveness to support the combatant commanders,” said John Cox, 17th LRS installation deployment officer, and readiness flight chief.



Throughout the week Airmen were trained on the fundamentals of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense, combat arms proficiency, self-aid buddy care, and the Law of Armed Conflict.



“Since Operation Enduring Freedom, Airmen have been tasked to perform duties outside their career,” said Cox. “With this training, we are preparing our Airmen to meet any challenge presented.”



On the final day members were put to the test to utilize all the skills they acquired throughout the week in a capstone exercise. Airmen were evaluated on their response to multiple contingency-related scenarios.

