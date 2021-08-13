Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training [Image 5 of 8]

    Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Drizzt Cox, 17th Training Support Squadron network technician, takes a break during the Expeditionary Readiness Training exercise on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 13, 2021. Airmen trained in simulated combat scenarios to help develop an aggressive warfighter mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing

