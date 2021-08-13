Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Drizzt Cox, 17th Training Support Squadron network technician, takes a break during the Expeditionary Readiness Training exercise on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 13, 2021. Airmen trained in simulated combat scenarios to help develop an aggressive warfighter mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)

