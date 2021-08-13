U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Drizzt Cox, 17th Training Support Squadron network technician, takes a break during the Expeditionary Readiness Training exercise on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 13, 2021. Airmen trained in simulated combat scenarios to help develop an aggressive warfighter mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 11:45
|Photo ID:
|6787992
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-SN616-1289
|Resolution:
|6897x4603
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training
LEAVE A COMMENT