U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Steven Boyd, 315th Training Squadron instructor, and Tech. Sgt. Mike Lowry, 315th TRS instructor, review training materials during the Expeditionary Readiness Training exercise on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 13, 2021. During the exercise, ERT members were evaluated on how they completed a variety of tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)
08.13.2021
08.18.2021
|6787989
|210813-F-SN616-1163
|6873x4587
|1.26 MB
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|1
|0
Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training
