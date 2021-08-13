U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Steven Boyd, 315th Training Squadron instructor, and Tech. Sgt. Mike Lowry, 315th TRS instructor, review training materials during the Expeditionary Readiness Training exercise on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 13, 2021. During the exercise, ERT members were evaluated on how they completed a variety of tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 11:44 Photo ID: 6787989 VIRIN: 210813-F-SN616-1163 Resolution: 6873x4587 Size: 1.26 MB Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.