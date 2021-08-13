Goodfellow hosts Expeditionary Readiness Training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mike Lowry, 315th Training Squadron instructor, and Tech. Sgt. Steven Boyd, 315th TRS instructor, perform a perimeter check during the Expeditionary Readiness Training exercise on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 13, 2021. During the exercise, ERT members assess simulated threats in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)

