    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland [Image 6 of 8]

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Michael Baumberger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT), 1st Infantry Division (1ID) Commander Col. Brian McCarthy, gives his remarks at a transfer of authority ceremony in Żagań, Poland, August 13, 2021. “This morning, Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson and I begin adding another chapter to this great history,” McCarthy said, “and we could not be more excited and proud to do so.” The 1ABCT, 1ID is at the start of its nine-month rotation in Żagań in support of Atlantic Resolve. The incoming armored rotation replaced 1ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division and will conduct multinational training and security cooperation activities with allies and partners in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 06:49
    Photo ID: 6783551
    VIRIN: 210813-Z-CF712-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.49 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland

