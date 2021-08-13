1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland

Photo By Pfc. Michael Baumberger | The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT), 1st Infantry Division ( 1ID) Commander...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Michael Baumberger | The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT), 1st Infantry Division ( 1ID) Commander Col. Brian McCarthy and Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares Jackson uncase their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony in Żagań, Poland, August 13, 2021. This signifies that 1ABCT, 1ID has officially assumed authority in Żagań for its nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. “America’s commitment to freedom and security in Europe began with the 1st Infantry Division,” McCarthy said, “and we’re excited to be here and continue that.” There are four types of U.S. Army Atlantic Resolve rotations – armored, aviation, sustainment task force and division headquarters. Rotational units conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training events across more than a dozen countries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger) see less | View Image Page

Żagań, Poland—The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT) "Devil Brigade," 1st Infantry Division (1ID) assumed command during a transfer of authority ceremony in Żagań, Poland, August 13, 2021.



The event signified the successful end of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse,” 1st Cavalry Division’s (1CD) nine-month rotation to Poland.



After months of preparation and their own journey from Fort Riley, Kan., the 1ABCT, 1ID, is eager to assume the Regionally Aligned Forces (RAF) mission. It will represent the tip of the spear and rally point from which Devil Brigade headquarters will conduct its mission in Europe.



“As a Soldier, there are two units closest to my heart in the Army," said Col. Jon Meredith, commander of 1ABCT, 1CD. “The 1st Cavalry Division is the Army Strong knockout right hook. The 1st Infantry Division is its soul, and the heart of the Big Red One is the Devil Brigade.



The transfer of authority ceremony, officiated by Brig. Gen. (Promotable) Matthew Van Wagenen, V Corps deputy commander, was the last step of the transition between the two divisions.



“We're excited to have you here,” Van Wagenen said. “We look forward to working with you both in V Corps, but most importantly, for all the allies over here, is that we march forward over the next nine months.”



The Devil Brigade has honorable campaign participation in World War I: Lorraine, Picardy, Mondidier-Noyon, St. Mihel, Aisne-Marne, and Meuse-Argonne; the Republic of Vietnam; Southwest Asia-Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Operations Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operations Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.



“These Soldiers are fired up to live and train in Europe, alongside you, our allies and our partners,” said Col. Brian McCarthy, commander of 1ABCT, 1ID. “We're going to master our warfighting skills and demonstrate to the world that we are lethal, ready, resilient and committed, and that Europe has no greater friend than the United States of America.”



In January 2019, the Devil Brigade deployed for nine months to Europe. They are now operational once again in Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve, a set of bilateral, joint, and multinational training exercises designed to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance the bond between allies and partner militaries.