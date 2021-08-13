1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT), 1st Infantry Division ( 1ID) Commander Col. Brian McCarthy and Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares Jackson uncase their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony in Żagań, Poland, August 13, 2021. This signifies that 1ABCT, 1ID has officially assumed authority in Żagań for its nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. “America’s commitment to freedom and security in Europe began with the 1st Infantry Division,” McCarthy said, “and we’re excited to be here and continue that.” There are four types of U.S. Army Atlantic Resolve rotations – armored, aviation, sustainment task force and division headquarters. Rotational units conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training events across more than a dozen countries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger)

