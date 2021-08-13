Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland [Image 5 of 8]

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Michael Baumberger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT), 1st Infantry Division ( 1ID) Commander Col. Brian McCarthy and Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares Jackson uncase their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony in Żagań, Poland, August 13, 2021. This signifies that 1ABCT, 1ID has officially assumed authority in Żagań for its nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. “America’s commitment to freedom and security in Europe began with the 1st Infantry Division,” McCarthy said, “and we’re excited to be here and continue that.” There are four types of U.S. Army Atlantic Resolve rotations – armored, aviation, sustainment task force and division headquarters. Rotational units conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training events across more than a dozen countries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRONHORSE
    Victory
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne
    DutyFirst

