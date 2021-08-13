Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland [Image 3 of 8]

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left to right: 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT), 1st Cavalry Division (1CD) Commander Col. Jon Meredith, Sgt. Ashley Arroyo, Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, 1ABCT, 1st Infantry Division (1ID) Commander Col. Brian McCarthy, Sgt. Steven Bennett and Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares Jackson gather for a photo following a transfer of authority ceremony in Żagań, Poland, August 13, 2021. The ceremony marked the end of a nine-month rotation to Poland for the 1ABCT, 1CD and the beginning for the 1ABCT, 1ID in support of Atlantic Resolve, a regional security effort in Europe that continues to be a top priority for the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released)

