1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT) “Devil Brigade,” 1st Infantry Division (1ID) Commander Col. Brian McCarthy and Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares Jackson uncase their colors during a transfer of authority in Żagań, Poland, August 13, 2021. Uncasing the colors signifies the transfer of authority from 1ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division is complete, and that 1ABCT, 1ID is operational and ready to perform its mission in support of Atlantic Resolve. There are three types of Atlantic Resolve rotations – armored, aviation and sustainment task force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released)

