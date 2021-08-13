Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland [Image 4 of 8]

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Michael Baumberger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT), 1st Cavalry Division (1CD) Commander Col. Jon Meredith and Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, case their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony in Żagań, Poland, August 13, 2021. This indicates that 1ABCT, 1st Infantry Division has officially assumed authority here in Żagań in support of Atlantic Resolve. Since April 2014, U.S. Army Europe and Africa has led the Department of Defense’s Atlantic Resolve land efforts by rotating units based in the U.S. to Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 06:49
    Photo ID: 6783549
    VIRIN: 210813-Z-CF712-1002
    Resolution: 5356x3532
    Size: 9.57 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRONHORSE
    Victory
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne
    DutyFirst

