1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT), 1st Cavalry Division (1CD) Commander Col. Jon Meredith and Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, case their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony in Żagań, Poland, August 13, 2021. This indicates that 1ABCT, 1st Infantry Division has officially assumed authority here in Żagań in support of Atlantic Resolve. Since April 2014, U.S. Army Europe and Africa has led the Department of Defense’s Atlantic Resolve land efforts by rotating units based in the U.S. to Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger

