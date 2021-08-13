1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland

Capt. Kevin Noriega (left) and 1st Lt. Christopher Raymond (right) with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT), 1st Cavalry Division (1CD) attend the transfer of authority ceremony from 1ABCT, 1CD to 1ABCT, 1st Infantry Division in Żagań, Poland, August 13, 2021. As of October 2020, 1ABCT, 1ID based out of Fort Riley, Kan., is the eighth rotation of an ABCT in support of Atlantic Resolve, funded by the European Deterrence Initiative, which enables the U.S. to enhance deterrence, increase readiness and support NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released)

