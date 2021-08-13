Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland [Image 1 of 8]

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Kevin Noriega (left) and 1st Lt. Christopher Raymond (right) with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT), 1st Cavalry Division (1CD) attend the transfer of authority ceremony from 1ABCT, 1CD to 1ABCT, 1st Infantry Division in Żagań, Poland, August 13, 2021. As of October 2020, 1ABCT, 1ID based out of Fort Riley, Kan., is the eighth rotation of an ABCT in support of Atlantic Resolve, funded by the European Deterrence Initiative, which enables the U.S. to enhance deterrence, increase readiness and support NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released)

    This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland

