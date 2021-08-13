1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct a transfer of authority ceremony in Żagań, Poland, August 13, 2021, where 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT), 1st Infantry Division (1ID) assumes authority from 1ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division (1CD). The 1ABCT, 1CD is at the end of its nine-month rotation, and the 1ABCT, 1ID will take the reins here in Żagań and continue to support Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is funded by the European Deterrence Initiative, which enables the U.S. to enhance deterrence, increase readiness and support NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger)

