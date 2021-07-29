Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire and Emergency Services conducts vehicle extrication training [Image 7 of 8]

    Fire and Emergency Services conducts vehicle extrication training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    18th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight firefighters strap a simulated patient into a backboard during a training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. The CEF plays a vital role in this by protecting the Airmen who accomplish the mission at the end of the day. Operating with approximately 8,000 Airmen on base, Kadena defends U.S. and Japan mutual interests by maintaining it’s decisive airpower capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 21:35
    Photo ID: 6766599
    VIRIN: 210729-F-JK399-1095
    Resolution: 6540x4360
    Size: 10.19 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire and Emergency Services conducts vehicle extrication training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    Air Force
    Firefighters
    INDO-PACOM. PACAF

