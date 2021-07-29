Fire and Emergency Services conducts vehicle extrication training

18th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight firefighters strap a simulated patient into a backboard during a training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. The CEF plays a vital role in this by protecting the Airmen who accomplish the mission at the end of the day. Operating with approximately 8,000 Airmen on base, Kadena defends U.S. and Japan mutual interests by maintaining it’s decisive airpower capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

