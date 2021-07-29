Fire and Emergency Services conducts vehicle extrication training

18th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight firefighters secure a simulated patient to a backboard during a training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. The CEF rehearsed a nine-step vehicle extrication process. After a patient is removed from a vehicle, they are assessed for medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

