18th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight firefighters secure a simulated patient to a backboard during a training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. The CEF rehearsed a nine-step vehicle extrication process. After a patient is removed from a vehicle, they are assessed for medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 21:35
|Photo ID:
|6766597
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-JK399-1089
|Resolution:
|6394x4263
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Fire and Emergency Services conducts vehicle extrication training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
