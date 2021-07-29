U.S. Air Force 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight firefighters stabilize a backboard while extracting a simulated patient during a training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. When placing a patient on a backboard, care is taken to ensure there is minimal strain on the patient in the extrication process. After firefighters remove the patient they are then handed over to medical personnel to continue providing medical care on the patient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 21:34 Photo ID: 6766594 VIRIN: 210729-F-JK399-1057 Resolution: 4757x3806 Size: 5.12 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire and Emergency Services conducts vehicle extrication training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.