Fire and Emergency Services conducts vehicle extrication training

18th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight firefighters, transport a simulated patient during a training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. This training allowed the CEF to sharpen their skills for conducting vehicle extrication. The CEF is the Air Force’s largest fire department in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

