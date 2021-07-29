Fire and Emergency Services conducts vehicle extrication training

Reiki Hoakama, an 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight firefighter, and Airman 1st Class Kalle Cooper, an 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight firefighter, apply a cervical collar on a simulated patient during a training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. C-collars are used when neck or spine injuries are suspected. C-collars stabilize the patient's head and neck while they’re being transported to avoid further damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

