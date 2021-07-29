Fire and Emergency Services conducts vehicle extrication training

18th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight firefighters strap a simulated patient onto a backboard during a training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. The training the CEF goes through ensures they are capable of effectively responding to emergencies. The CEF is also tasked with handling building collapses and personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

