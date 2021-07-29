Fire and Emergency Services conducts vehicle extrication training

Reiki Hoakama, an 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight firefighter, arrives on scene for a vehicle extrication training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. Assessing the scene to ensure proper safety precautions are taken is the first portion of vehicle extrication. The CEF responds to over 4,000 emergency calls per year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

