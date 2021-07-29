Senior Airman Fernandos Santos, an 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight driver operator, assesses the scene for a vehicle extrication training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. While assessing the scene it is vital to ensure there are no hazards around that could cause future damage. The CEF is responsible for handling the threat and outcome of fire, rescue, medical and environmental emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 21:34 Photo ID: 6766592 VIRIN: 210729-F-JK399-1027 Resolution: 6232x4986 Size: 9.38 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 15 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire and Emergency Services conducts vehicle extrication training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.