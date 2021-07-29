First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS

Two pilots assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepare a C-130J Super Hercules for takeoff during Exercise Forager 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. Aircrew assigned to the 36th AS helped transport Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers with the 1st Airborne Brigade and U.S. Army Soldiers with 82nd Airborne Division, 1st Special Forces Group, to a drop zone in Guam to test their jumping capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

