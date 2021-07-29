Two pilots assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepare a C-130J Super Hercules for takeoff during Exercise Forager 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. Aircrew assigned to the 36th AS helped transport Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers with the 1st Airborne Brigade and U.S. Army Soldiers with 82nd Airborne Division, 1st Special Forces Group, to a drop zone in Guam to test their jumping capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 20:23
|Photo ID:
|6764711
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-VB704-3247
|Resolution:
|4214x2370
|Size:
|185.58 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
