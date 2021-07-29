First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers with the 1st Airborne Brigade board a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Forager 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. Exercise Forager 21 is an opportunity for the U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force to exercise joint, integrated, multi-domain operations in an archipelagic environment, and to test and employ emerging capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

