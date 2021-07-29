Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS [Image 1 of 9]

    First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. C-130Js assigned to the 36th AS supported Exercise Forager 21, a U.S. Army Pacific exercise designed to test and refine the Army's ability to flow land power forces into the theater. Yokota is the primary airlift hub in the Indo-Pacific Region and supports needed training in order to enhance mission essential airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota AB
    USAF
    C-130
    36th AS
    Indo-Pacom
    JSGDF

