A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. C-130Js assigned to the 36th AS supported Exercise Forager 21, a U.S. Army Pacific exercise designed to test and refine the Army's ability to flow land power forces into the theater. Yokota is the primary airlift hub in the Indo-Pacific Region and supports needed training in order to enhance mission essential airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 20:22
|Photo ID:
|6764705
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-VB704-3088
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|459.7 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
