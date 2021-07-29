First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. C-130Js assigned to the 36th AS supported Exercise Forager 21, a U.S. Army Pacific exercise designed to test and refine the Army's ability to flow land power forces into the theater. Yokota is the primary airlift hub in the Indo-Pacific Region and supports needed training in order to enhance mission essential airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

