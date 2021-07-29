First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldier with the 1st Airborne Brigade helmet sits on his gear during Exercise Forager 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. The jump showcases a bilateral capability bringing military power together to train and emphasize a strong commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
