A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldier with the 1st Airborne Brigade helmet sits on his gear during Exercise Forager 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. The jump showcases a bilateral capability bringing military power together to train and emphasize a strong commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 20:23 Photo ID: 6764710 VIRIN: 210729-F-VB704-3192 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 761.14 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.