Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers with the 1st Airborne Brigade wait to board a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Forager 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. Exercise Forager 21 is a U.S. Army Pacific exercise designed to test and refine the Army's ability to flow land power forces into the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 20:22
|Photo ID:
|6764706
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-VB704-3154
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|338.34 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
