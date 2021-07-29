First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldier with the 1st Airborne Brigade waits to board a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Forager 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. This is the first year of execution for Exercise Forager 21 which is meant to enhance the military’s ability to employ forces throughout the Indo-Pacific. This addresses a full range of security measures in support of regional alliances and international agreements across all domains: land, air, sea, space, and cyber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

