    First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS [Image 4 of 9]

    First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldier with the 1st Airborne Brigade waits to board a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Forager 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. This is the first year of execution for Exercise Forager 21 which is meant to enhance the military’s ability to employ forces throughout the Indo-Pacific. This addresses a full range of security measures in support of regional alliances and international agreements across all domains: land, air, sea, space, and cyber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 20:22
    Photo ID: 6764708
    VIRIN: 210729-F-VB704-3177
    Resolution: 4038x2692
    Size: 274.11 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    USAF
    C-130
    36th AS
    Indo-Pacom
    JSGDF

